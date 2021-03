Youths spray paint graffiti on bus at 'Kill The Bill' protest in Bristol Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:50s 21 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Youths spray paint graffiti on bus at 'Kill The Bill' protest in Bristol Youths spray paint graffiti on bus at 'Kill The Bill' protest in Bristol Youths spray paint graffiti on bus at 'Kill The Bill' protest in Bristol

Footage of youths spray painting a double decker bus in Central Bristol at a Kill The Bill protest. The demo attracted several thousand participants.