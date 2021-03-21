Bella Thorne is engaged!
Credit: Bang Media International LimitedDuration: 01:13s 0 shares 1 views
Bella Thorne is engaged to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Bella Thorne is engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo after two years of dating
FOXNews.com
-
Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo
E! Online
-
Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo Are Engaged - See the Ring!
Just Jared
-
Bella Thorne Is Engaged To Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Shake It Up Cast: Where Are They Now?
WatchMojo
We're been thinking about the "Shake It Up" cast. Where are they now? Let's find out!