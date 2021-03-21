Spring Rochester Farmers Market

Than three million dollars in 20 years.// today is the spring equinox.

With the nice weather this weekend and spring?

"*like week ahead of us... many people are taking advantage at a rochester staple.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto takes us to the rochester farmer's market.

"it may be windy in the med?

"*city that isn't stopping plenty of people from coming out and shopping the rochester farmer's market at graham park on this first dayof spring."

The rochester farmer's market is all about supporting local vendors.

Market manager abby shepler says the last few weekends the market has seen an increase in visitors ?

"* wih the nice weather inspiring people to get out to shop.

People attending today left with bags full ?

"* and with easter right around the corner ?

"* many are stocking up on fresh food for easter dinner.

This time last year was rough for farmer's market operators ?

"* making sure to follow covid guidelines and enforcing mask policy.

Now with the 'new normal' ?

"* shepler says they are continuously doing their part to maintain a clean and safe environment.

"where we're at today ?

"* we've gotten so used to where we know how to handle it now and i think people are a lot more comfortable with coming out to the market."

If you didn't make it to market today ?

"* the next market will be april 3rd.

In rochester ?

"* samantha soto kimt news 3.

The rochester farmers market first outdoor market of the year will be