Disaster declaration 3.21.21

### kentucky's u-s congressmen are putting their support behind governor andy beshear's plea for president biden to declare a major disaster declaration for the state.

The declaration would allow federal dollars to help communities expedite disaster relief.

If you remember...the governor issued a state of emergency order following the winter storms. fifty nine counties and 38 cities also issued local states of emergency orders.

And this declaration is in relation to the ice storms...that left hundreds of thousands without power....the governor says assessments are still being done of the damage from flooding earlier this