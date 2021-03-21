Day of the Reaper Movie

Day of the Reaper Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this rare super-8mm clasher classic, five women on vacation are stalked by a hooded cannibal killer in the town of Sunnyville, Florida.

Past and present blur as the lone survivor joins up with a local detective in order to figure out just how to stop the Reaper once and for all.

"Day of the Reaper" was shot in Florida in 1984 for $1,000 by fifteen-year-old Tim Ritter, who would go on to cement his status as a legendary cult director with such hits as "Truth Or Dare?: A Critical Madness" and "Killing Spree".

From SRS Retro, across North America in August 2021!