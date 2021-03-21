River of lava flows from Iceland volcano in 4K footage filmed on Sunday

This high-quality 4K drone footage shows molten lava being spewed from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano as it continued to erupt on Sunday (March 21).

This high-quality 4K drone footage shows molten lava being spewed from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano as it continued to erupt on Sunday (March 21).

Video filmed on Sunday shows explosive activity, steam and a river of lava at Fagradalsfjall.

Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted after thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Iceland's Meteorological Office tweeted: "The eruption is still ongoing.

Lava fountain activity is low and mapping of the lava flow is in progress.

No volcanic ash has been detected but high level of volcanic gases has been measured close to the eruption site." It added that more than 500 earthquakes had been measured the previous day.

In 2010, the eruption of another volcano, Eyjafjallajokull, brought air traffic to a complete halt across Europe.

But the eruption at Fagradalsfjall has not spewed out much ash as yet.