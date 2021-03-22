Pride & Protest Documentary Movie

Pride & Protest Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the wake of the recent media frenzy around the Birmingham anti-LGBTQ+ protests against relationships education in primary schools by a group of Muslim community members, a team of queer community reporters from various ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds in West London came together to challenge the persecution, intolerance and discrimination QPOC face, by voicing and showing their own life journeys in the form of a documentary project.

This was the defining moment when Rainbow Films, a volunteer-led collective--launched through and championed by charity Make A Difference Entertainment (MADE)--was born.

PRIDE & PROTEST is the filmic synthesis of the many conversations shared by the Rainbow Films team on important but often ignored issues met by QPOC about racism within the larger queer community, as well as issues around intersectionality and visible diversity in the more mainstream and White heteronormative society they live in.

Taking inspiration from lived experience, while sharing the battles, hopes, dreams and achievements of prominent QPOC role models who fight against discrimination and prejudice against them, PRIDE & PROTEST is introduced to the audience as an all-embracing reflection in progress, an ongoing revolution and a safe space where an open dialogue toward the promotion of social change can genuinely happen.

The film follows the journey participants embark on to discover who they are and how they can change such discriminatory stances through what they do allow them to grow stronger.

In the face of bigotry, cultural rejection and racial ostracism, key QPOC actors rise by expressing their true selves loudly and proudly by living their truths within queer safe spaces where everyone can feel free to be who they are, unapologetically (Rainbow Films, Hungama, UK Black Pride).

PRIDE & PROTEST tells the inspiring story of activists and creatives who fight for social change through cultural and political activism (inclusive celebrations, educational opportunities, performances, panel discussions and pride events), connecting the audience, not with facts, not with data or numbers but with empowering examples of personal initiatives which can create a new way of looking at the world for all.

With pride.

Produced, Directed and Edited by Blaise Singh Assistant Producer: Mohamed-El-Haddi Production Assistants: Jing Li, Anais Bauchart.

Researchers: Vaneet Mehta, Arjun Rajput, Sammy Simmans Camera Operators: Blaise Singh, Jack Mundy, Matt White, Mohamed-El-Haddi, Rico Jacob Chace, Giselle Sohra, Jing Li, Arjun Rajput, Sammy Simmans, Ben Swallow, Harry Matthews Sound Recordists: Mohamed-El-Haddi, Rico Jacob Chace, Giselle Sohra, Jing Li, Arjun Rajput, Sammy Simmans, Ben Swallow.

Mixing Dubbers: Luke Phillips.

Featuring: Ferhan Khan, Manpreet Dhinsa, Vaneet Mehta, Sanah Ahsan, Josh Rivers, Lady Phyll, Aaron Carty, Ryan Lanji, Blaise Singh, Rico Jacob Chace