Night of The Lawyers Movie (1997)

Night of The Lawyers Movie (1997) Trailer - Plot synopsis: They are armed.

They are dangerous.

They are lawyers..

A hard working emergency room doctor is being harassed by a firm on nasty lawyers.

An encounter with a friendly alien gives the doctor the power to vaporize people and to take on this firm of unscrupulous lawyers.

A Tongue in cheek Satirical comedy.

Starring Tom Towles (Mad dog and Glory), Kate Walsh (Grey's Anatomy ABC-TV), Penelope Milford (Best Supporting Actress Nomination for Coming Home)