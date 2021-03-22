He Drives At Night Movie

He Drives At Night Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hal Warren is a hack writer who once wrote a true-crime book that he thought no one read.

But someone did read it and was very impressed by it.

The wrong someone.

Now a man known only as The Chaos Killer wants Hal to write his story - as it happens.

Now Hal and everyone he comes in contact with are in danger from a man who has no rhyme or reason to who, where, or when he will strike.

Based on a true story and ripped from today's most savage headlines, Told and filmed only from the view of the killer and the man he is blackmailing, He Drives At Night is a character study in horror and insanity.

He has no face.

He has no conscience.

He Drives At Night.