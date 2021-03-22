Knights Templar Clandestine Rulers Documentary Movie

Knights Templar Clandestine Rulers Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Templar Knights were the most skilled soldiers of the Crusades, they were feared around the globe and protected by a dark secret that enabled them to build a vast empire of wealth.

From banking to trade, the Templars secretly ruled the world with an infrastructure unlike any other and guarded not only the ark of the covenant and the holy grail, but the secret to the elixir of life.

Today, the Templars are movie lore and are the subject of best selling books, but there is one secret that remained hidden to this day, the most powerful secret of them all.