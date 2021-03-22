Indiana Tech wins the WHAC Championship with a 2-1 overtime win over Aquinas earlier today.
Indiana Tech Men's Hockey Wins WHAC Tournament Title
On to ???staying on the ice... championship game of the whac tournament taking place at the icehouse this afternoon... top-seeded indiana tech hosting aquinas..???tied at one when we pick this one up in overtime... warriors go on the power play just over three minutes in to o-t... and right off the faceoff... cam chabot fires..
It's deflected in by mah-tay krasny... and that'll do it...???indiana tech wins the whac 3