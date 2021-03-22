Saint Francis Set to Meet Shawnee State in Final Four

Ninth-seeded Saint Francis will take on #6 Shawnee State on Monday for the right to play in the NAIA national championship game.

So while the men's and women's n-c-a-a tournaments are just getting started, the n-a-i-a national tournaments are nearing their completion..and the saint francis cougars are now just one win away from punching their ticket to the national championship game..

The cougars clinched a spot in the final four with an 89-81 win over crossroads league foe bethel on saturday..blackhawk christian grad jalan mull was magnificent, scoring a game- high 22 points to go along with 12 boards and four assists..now the ninth-seeded cougars move on to play the they'll tip 3