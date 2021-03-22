Kashmir gears up for successful spring season

With the opening of the historic Badamwari garden, tulip garden and shikara rides, the Jammu and Kashmir government is geared up for a successful spring tourist season.

Tourism Director Ghulam Nabi Itoo told ANI, "Festivals are lined for the upcoming tourist season.

We have made arrangements for the tourists to experience local traditions and customs." Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department had organised roadshows in different states of the country including Poona, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Jaipur, said Itoo.

Meanwhile, a number of tourists are enjoying the spring season here.