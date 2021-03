Sunny Leone Becomes 'LOve Guru', Gives Relationship Advice | Says I Still Believe In Going Out On A Date

When it comes to love and relationships, Sunny Leone is someone who calls herself an 'old-school romantic'.

The actress, who is currently a part of the reality show Splitsvilla, recently talked about one relationship tip she truly believes in.

The diva recently talked about her take on relationships and if there is a piece of advice she has for youngsters.