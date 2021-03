Bollywood Stars Who Experienced Real-life Paranormal Experiences | Varun, Janhvi, Ranveer, Govinda

Well we have heard stories of paranormal activities that were witnessed by someone we know or we may have experienced them ourselves.

But did you know some of the most popular stars also have their own ghost stories to share.

From Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor, many stars have shared their stories of experiencing paranormal activity.