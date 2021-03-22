OIT Soccer teams beat Bushnell by combined 13 goals

Both games were characterized by early and late scoring.

The Oregon Tech soccer teams made light work of the Bushnell Beacons in Klamath Falls on Sunday.

Tomorrow back at raider stadium.

This is the s-o-u men's teams first loss of the spring season.

18 home events at oit in the last 4 days.

Womens soccer taking on bushnell.

=== 2nd half maddie miller off a corner kick.

She puts it straight through the left corner.

That is her 2nd goal.

But it's oit's 5th.

5-0 oit.

=== later on its 6-0.

Free kick from just outside the box.

Sydney lockery walks over the ball and maddie miller strikes again.

Miller grabs her herself a hat trick.

Let the celebration begin.

=== and then men's soccer team nearly goes over the fence to help celebrate.

Apparently it gave them some motivation for their game.

Because the oregon tech men did not mess around either.

The scoring got started early.

=== jon sarna uses his head to put in during just the 6th minute of the game.

=== then jack warner later on in the first half.