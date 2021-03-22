ŠKODA KUSHAQ Teaser

The ŠKODA KUSHAQ combines distinctive looks and the brand’s signature spaciousness with midsize dimensions.

The name of the ŠKODA KUSHAQ follows the nomenclature established for the successful ŠKODA SUV family, starting with a K and ending with a Q.

It is derived from the ancient Indian language of Sanskrit, where the word “kushak” denotes a king or emperor.

The KUSHAQ is the first model to be launched as part of the INDIA 2.0 product campaign, which will comprise a total of four vehicles from ŠKODA and Volkswagen.

These will be produced locally in India and are based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit, which has been specifically adapted by ŠKODA AUTO for the Indian market.