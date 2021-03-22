2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Preview

V7 is one of the most celebrated and well-known Moto Guzzi models.

This global fame is due to its ability to remain faithful to the expectations and reputation of a legendary brand like Moto Guzzi.

Since 1967, the year the first units were sold in Italy, the V7 has become a cornerstone of the product range, representative of the ultimate Italian motorcycle and standing out for its content and design, highly popular with a wide and varied public.

More than fifty years after the launch of the first unit, Moto Guzzi is proud to present the new V7, the most recent chapter of a unique history.

The revamping is so profound that Moto Guzzi opted to change the name too: V7, without the progressive numbering with Roman numerals that had characterised the previous models - a testament to the almost total change from every point of view, even involving the chassis architecture and the engine.

You wouldn't think so at first glance, and that is perhaps the highest compliment that could be paid the eagle brand designers and engineers in Mandello who have once again demonstrated their passion and skill in improving a legendary model like the V7, leaving its character and authenticity unaltered, values destined to last over time.

Two versions are available: alongside the Stone, the most minimalist model with modern content, is the Special which, as always, remains the most classic and elegant.