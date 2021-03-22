All-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 Launch Highlights

The international automotive media expressed excitement and glowing praise for its design, driving range and technological features.

As the first model built on Hyundai’s new dedicated architecture for battery electric vehicles called Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine electric mobility lifestyles with sustainable and innovative features – from the eco-friendly materials in its interior design, to ultra-fast charging and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities.

Following the car’s debut via a virtual world premiere last month, the company recorded 236,000 expressions of interest in Europe within three days, while the 3,000 units of the limited edition IONIQ 5 Project 45 were almost three times over-subscribed within 24 hours of reservations opening for European customers.