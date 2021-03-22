Atlanta Killing Spree — How it Happened

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — This man was arrested and admitted to shooting dead eight people in the Atlanta area on Tuesday 16 March.

Six of the eight victims were Asian and seven were women.

Here are the details: The BBC reports that Robert Aaron Long admitted he committed the Atlanta-area shooting spree that left six Asian women and two others dead on Tuesday 16 March.

Investigators say Long denied that the attack was motivated by race.

The suspect told them he suffers from sex addiction and sees the locations where he murdered as a personal temptation that he wanted to eliminate.

Police say the shooting spree started at around 5 P.M.

On Tuesday at Young's Asian Massage in Acworth.

Here, Long killed two Asian women, a white woman and a white man.

He also wounded a Hispanic man.

Less than an hour later, police were called to a "robbery in progress" at Gold Spa in north-east Atlanta.

When they arrived at the spa, police found the bodies of three Asian women who had been shot dead.

Officers were then called to a spa across the street, called Aromatherapy Spa, where they found another woman shot dead.

Long had a 9 millimeter handgun and did not resist when he was arrested in Crisp County, about 240 kilometers south of Atlanta.