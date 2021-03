Deadly Illusions Movie (2021) - Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney , Greer Grammer

Deadly Illusions Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A bestselling female novelist, suffering from writer's block, hires an innocent young woman to watch over her twin children.

As the novelist dangerously indulges in her new best seller, the line between the life she's writing and the one she's living becomes blurred.

Written & Directed by: Anna Elizabeth James Stars: Greer Grammer, Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Shanola, Hampton​