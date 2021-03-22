WeWork Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn Documentary Movie (2021)

Let us count the ways.

See the Official Selection, WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, premiering April 2 on Hulu.

Exploring the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years – this is the story of WeWork and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann who makes you beg the question, was he trying to create a cult?