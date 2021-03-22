Watch: Amid calls for resignation; Sena, NCP back Anil Deshmukh l Who said what

NCP and Shiv Sena have come out strongly in support of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who is facing the heat over allegations leveled by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut warned the BJP against trying to impose President’s rule in the state by misusing Central agencies.

While Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that there is no question of Deshmukh resigning over the allegations leveled by the former top cop.

Malik said that a probe will be launched into the allegations leveled against Deshmukh and appropriate action will be taken.

Watch the full video for all the details.