Thursday, March 25, 2021

Drone footage reveals spectacular range of colours as Chinese woodland blooms

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:23s
Drone footage reveals spectacular range of colours as Chinese woodland blooms

Drone footage captured a 125-square-kilometre area of colourful rhododendrons blooming in southwestern China.

The impressive clip was shot in the city of Bijie in Guizhou Province on March 10.

The peak bloom period of the rhododendron is between the end of March and early May.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

