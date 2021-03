Free book giveaway for Palm Beach County students this week

Free books will be available this week for Pre-K through 12th grade students this week at four Palm Beach County locations.

OR ANY OTHER TOPIC...BOOKS ARE SO IMPORTANT FOR OKIDS RIGHT NOW AS MANYSTRUGGLE THROUGH THE PANDEMIC.SO THE PALM BEACH COUNTYTEACHER'S UNION WANTS TO MAKSURE EVERY CHILD HAS ACCESS.THEY ARE TEAMING UP WITH ANATIONAL NON- PROFIT CALLEDFIRST BOOK TO GIVEAWAY FREEBOOKS TO PRE-K THROUGH 12TGRADERS ALL THIS WEEK.

EACHCHILD CAN GET TWO BOOKS ATLOCATIONS THROUGHOUT PALMBEACH COUNTY..

INCLUDING PBTAX AND INSURANCE IN WEST PALMBEACH..

PETE'S PLACE INGREENACRES... TROPICALSMOOTHIE CAFE IN BOYNTON BEACHAND THE STUDENT ATHLETCENTER IN BELLE GLADE.

THETEACHERS UNION PRESIDENT SAYSTHIS EFFORT IS SO IMPORTANTDURING THIS CURRENT PHASE OFEDUCATIO:43 WE JUST FIGURED DURING ATIME WHEN COVID HAS TAKEN ITSTOLL ON EVERYONE'S LEARNINGOPPORTUNITIES, WHY NOT TRY TOMAKE SURE KIDS HAVE MOREACCESS TO READING MATERIALS INTHEIR FREE TIME AND HOPEFULLYDURING THE SUMMER THEY'LL TAKETHE OPPORTUNITY TO READ MOREWE'LL HAVE THOSE EXACTADDRESSES FOR YOU ON OURWEBSITE WPTV DOT COM.

THEGIVEAWAY WILL RUN THROUGHSUNDAY, MARCH 28TH DURINGREGULAR BUSINESS HOURS AT EACHLOCATION.

ORGANIZERS HOPE TOMAKE THIS TYPE OF GIVEAWAY AREGULAR TREND IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY.

