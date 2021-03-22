Our govt prioritises water governance in its policies: PM Modi

During the launch of 'Catch The Rain' movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on rain water harvesting and also said that BJP has prioritized water governance in its policies.

PM Modi said, "India's development vision, its self-reliance is dependent on water connectivity.

That's why our government has prioritized water governance in its policies.

More rain water harvesting facilities means less dependence on groundwater." He further said, "There will be more women participation in 'Jal Jeevan Mission' as no one understands its worth better than them."