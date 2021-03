Florida residents 50 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone 50 years old and older, regardless of occupation, can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

THIS COMESONLY A WEEK AFTER THE AGEDROPPED TO 60.

WHETHER IT BE APHARMACY OR A HEALTHDEPARTMENT RUN SITE.

ANYONE...REGARDLESS OF OCCUPATION..

WHOIS 50 YEARS OLD CAN GETVACCINATED... AND YOU'LL HAVEA BOOKNG OPPORTUNITY IN ABOUTAN HOUR.THIS LINES UP WITH A PUBLIXAPPOINTMENT BOOKING WINDOW..HAPPENING LATER THIS MORNING.THE PORTAL WILL OPEN AT 7 A-MTO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS FORTHE MODERNA VACCINE.

PUBLIXWILL CONTINUE TO PRIORITIZEALL EDUCATORS AS PART OF THEFEDERAL PHARMACY PROGRAMDIRECTIVE.

ON WEDNESDAY..PUBLIX WILL DO SIGN UPS FORJOHNSON AND JOHNSONAPPOINTMENTS ONLY.

THEGOVERNOR SAYS THE STATE ISEXPECTING ABOUT 42 THOUSANDDOSES OF THE ONE-SHOT VACCINETHIS WEEK WHICH IS MUCH LESSTHAN THE PREVIOUS SHIPMENT..AND AS OF NOW THERE ARE NOFUTURE J AND J SHIPMENTSSCHEDULED DUE TO SUPPLYISSUES.SO WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FORPEOPLE YOUNGER THAN 50, MANYANXIOUSLY AWAITING THEIR TURNIN LINE..

THE GOVERNOR SAYS HEPLAN TO MAKE THE VACCINEAVAILABLE TO PEOPLE OF ALLAGES BEFORE MAY FIRST.

WHILEHE EXPECTS THE DEMAND TOINCREASE WITH THIS LOWER AGEGROUP HE SAYS HE DOES NOTBELIEVE THE STATE WILL BEOVERWHELMED.

