YouTuber constructs clever folding DIY deckchair

This Tajikistan-based YouTuber constructed a clever folding deckchair from scratch.
The filmer starts off by measuring up pieces of wood before installing hinges on each plank.
The wood is then bolted together so it doesn't fall apart.
The YouTuber then showcases his DIY design by taking a seat in the wooden chair.