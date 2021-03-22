Hikers watch streams of lava spurted from Iceland volcano flow past

Groups of hikers watch on as streams of lava flowed down the slopes near Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Groups of hikers watch on as streams of lava flowed down the slopes near Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano.

High-quality drone footage filmed on March 20 and 21 shows a group of onlookers maintaining a distance as numerous streams of lava flow past.

Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted after thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Iceland's Meteorological Office tweeted: "The eruption is still ongoing.

Lava fountain activity is low and mapping of the lava flow is in progress.

No volcanic ash has been detected but high level of volcanic gases has been measured close to the eruption site."