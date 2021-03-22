Watch: Kareena Kapoor returns to work a month after giving birth to 2nd baby

Actor Kareena Kapoor is back at work a month after delivering her 2nd baby.

She was spotted arriving for a shoot in Mumbai's Bandra suburb on March 22.

Kareena Kapoor was seen in a baby blue dress and high heels.

The actor was surrounded by her security and other members of her team.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on February 21.

Last year, the couple announced they were expecting their second baby.

Saif and Kareena had their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

The Bollywood couple tied the knot in October 2012.

