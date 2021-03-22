My Acne Is So Bad I Avoided Mirrors | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman with severe cystic acne has learned to love the skin she’s in after sharing her story on social media.

Patsy Chem, who was born in Bulgaria and raised in Northern Ireland, developed cystic acne for the first time in early 2020.

Up until then, Patsy had never had any problems with her skin.

Patsy told Truly: “Living with acne was completely new to me - it isolated me from everybody and it isolated me from myself as well.” Growing up, Patsy admitted to having body confidence issues which, in part, was a result of being an immigrant child.

“Coming to the UK, I always stood out from other kids as I spoke differently or looked a little different.” However, once Patsy developed cystic acne she felt even more self-conscious.

“I remember there was a point where I completely avoided mirrors.” Patsy even tried to hide her skin from her family and friends by concealing it with makeup.

However, the cysts flared up over her face and jaw and became increasingly painful to touch, to the point where being hugged would really hurt.

During this time, something which began to help Patsy immeasurably was the online community.

“I feel like I’ve discovered another family,” she said.

Patsy has now begun sharing her own journey on social media: “I’ve learned so much over the last 18 months that I wanted to share with others and help.” The reaction has been incredible, proving that she did the right thing.

“I’m sick of hiding,” she says.

“I’m going to embrace the skin I’m in.” Social: https://www.instagram.com/cystur/