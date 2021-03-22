Lava Gushes Out as Volcano Erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula
After weeks of seismic activity and multiple earthquakes, the volcano in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula erupted.

A steady stream of lava gushed out of the volcano as the sky above looked an ominous red and engulfed in smoke.