Lava Gushes Out as Volcano Erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula

After weeks of seismic activity and multiple earthquakes, the volcano in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula erupted.
A steady stream of lava gushed out of the volcano as the sky above looked an ominous red and engulfed in smoke.
Groups of hikers watch on as streams of lava flowed down the slopes near Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano.
A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life on Friday night, spilling lava down two..