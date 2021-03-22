Asaduddin Owaisi takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on March 22 took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre in Hyderabad.

He urged people, who are eligible to schedule an appointment and get vaccinated.