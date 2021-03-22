COVID-19 nurse shares her story

Emily Allen is an ICU Nurse who has seen her patients

While stress and anxiety has increased for a lot of us... it's also on the rise for nurses.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins spoke with a nurse who works in the covid?

"*19 intensive care unit.

Health care workers across the world are sacrificing their lives to help people inside hospital walls every single day.

And now that we're a year into the pandemic... it's really starting to effect them both physically and mentally.

Emily allen has been an icu nurse for 7 years now.

Going into the medical field... she knew she was going to help people go through some of their toughest times.

But little did she know she would also be doing the same.

From all the uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic, seeing patients improve one day then drastically decline the next, to watching family members lose their loved ones without getting to say good bye... it's taking a toll on her mentally.

She was honest with me in saying she's struggling right now.

And with talks of another surge possibly happening... allen tells me it's already here and hospitals will run out of staffing again.

In the latest report from kaiser health news... nearly three thousand u?

"*s health care workers have died from covid?