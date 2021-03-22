Hoosiers Age 40+ Now Eligible to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine

As of Monday, all Indiana residents age 40-years-old and above became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any vaccination site throughout the state.

Another group of hoosiers will be eligible to receive the covid-19 vaccine starting today ).... the indiana department of health announcing - hoosiers age 40 to 44 will be able to sign up for the shot.... this newly eligible group - adds more than 400-thousand additional hoosiers.... some tri- staters say - they are patiently awaiting their turn.... "as soon as i knew i was eligible, i was dialing every number that was available to get scheduled to get the shot."

To date - indiana has fully vaccinated more than 900- thousand people.... appointments can be made online - or by calling 2-1-1....