Thousands attended a street carnival in Marseille, France, on March 21 despite COVID-19 restrictions.
Thousands flout COVID-19 restrictions to attend street carnival in Marseille, France
Around 6,000 revellers were thought to have attended the unauthorised carnival celebrating the first day of spring.
Nine were arrested during the celebrations.