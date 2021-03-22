Local poses next to stream of lava spewing from Iceland volcano

The volcano erupted on March 20 and began splurting streams of lava down the surrounding slopes.

A local was spotted posing next to a stream of lava spewing from Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano.

One onlooker on March 20 was brave enough to pose for a picture in close proximity of the boiling substance.

Further footage from March 21 shows large streams of lava still pouring from the fissure vent.