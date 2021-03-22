Skip to main content
Indian zoo installs water sprinklers to help animals beat the heat

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, Telangana, has installed water sprinklers and coolers to ensure the animals cope in hot temperatures.

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, Telangana, has installed water sprinklers and coolers to ensure the animals cope in hot temperatures.

The zoo is feeding its animals seasonal fruits as well as providing 50 coolers.

This footage was filmed on March 21.

