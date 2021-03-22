Boy Outsmarts Dad and Pulls Money Bill Kept Under Bottle Without Touching It

This little boy challenged his dad take to pull a money bill kept under an upturned bottle without touching or toppling the bottle.

If he failed to do so and the little boy succeeded he would have to pay his son.

The man pulled the note swiftly from under the bottle but ended up toppling it over onto the table.

The kid then showed his dad how to do the trick.

He banged on the table causing the bill to move from under the bottle without disturbing it while he pulled the money from the other end.

His dad looked shocked as his son ran away with his well-deserved money.