Police van set alight and police station windows smashed as thousands of protestors gather in Bristol

Dramatic footage shows a graffiti-ed police van being set alight as thousands of protestors gathered in Bristol city centre today (Sun).

Several thousand people gathered on College Green in the centre of Bristol from 2pm on Sunday afternoon, before marching through the city.

And in the evening, the protestors gathered outside Bridewell police station - spray-painting and setting fire to a police van, and smashing the front windows of the police station.