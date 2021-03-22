New business coming to 12 points in Terre Haute

A new business is looking to join the 12 points area in Terre Haute.

Of revitalizing the community.

Revitalization is also the goal of a terre haute nieghborhood.

Soon... you'll have a new place to enjoy art... while grabbing some coffee and a slice of pie.

"studio 12" is opening soon on maple avenue in terre haute.

The owner says she wants the spot to be a more relaxed place for "local" and "student artists and "student" artists and both "formal" and "casual" artists.

She also says she wants to attract more people to the 12-points area.

"so, we just want to be one of those places in 12 points that calls to people.

That gets them here, and maybe they can see what all there is to experience."

"chew" says "studio 12" will open