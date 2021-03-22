Greenery surrounding Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano crackles as it comes into contact with streams of lava.
SOUND ON! Listen as lava from Iceland volcano slowly engulfs surrounding greenery
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 03:10s 0 shares 2 views
Greenery surrounding Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano crackles as it comes into contact with streams of lava.
Close-up footage shows the lava sprayed into the air as it exits the fissure vent at high velocity.
As the lava slowly consumes the surrounding foliage, a distinct crackling noise is heard.
This footage was filmed on March 20.