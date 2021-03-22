SOUND ON! Listen as lava from Iceland volcano slowly engulfs surrounding greenery

Greenery surrounding Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano crackles as it comes into contact with streams of lava.

Close-up footage shows the lava sprayed into the air as it exits the fissure vent at high velocity.

As the lava slowly consumes the surrounding foliage, a distinct crackling noise is heard.

This footage was filmed on March 20.