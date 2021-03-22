Skip to main content
SOUND ON! Listen as lava from Iceland volcano slowly engulfs surrounding greenery

Greenery surrounding Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano crackles as it comes into contact with streams of lava.

Close-up footage shows the lava sprayed into the air as it exits the fissure vent at high velocity.

As the lava slowly consumes the surrounding foliage, a distinct crackling noise is heard.

This footage was filmed on March 20.

