Orphaned lamb finds new family after he's adopted by a dog - who even go on walks together!

An orphaned lamb got its spring back in its step after it was adopted by a four-year-old and her pet dog - and now loves going for 'walkies'.

Brian the lamb was fostered by Ruby Clough, four, after its mother died in childbirth and sister soon after.

The farmer was only too happy to let Ruby do the hard work needed to raise a vulnerable baby that needed special attention and regular bottle feeds.