‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Finally Exists — Was It All Worth It?
‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Finally Exists — Was It All Worth It?

EW Critic, Darren Franich, gives his take on the long-awaited 'Zack Snyder's Justice League,' and discusses what changes fans can expect and Jared Leto's performance.

Plus, an exclusive first look at the Director's Cut of this segment!