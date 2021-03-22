Saint Mary of the Woods College students ring in the school year

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods holds annual Ring Day ceremony, ringing in more students in recent history.

From special ceremonies... to sparking an interest in "stem"... to community service... students at several wabash valley colleges were busy with events today.

We begin tonight's education alert with more on how students are marking a significant milestone at saint mary-of-the-woods college.

The school hosted 2-"ring day" ceremonies.

This is a tradition at saint mary-of-the-woods where juniors are presented a symbolic "onyx" ring.

The first ceremony was for elgible "campus" students and this second ceremony was for "online" and "graduate" students.

According to the "woods"... these ceremonies are among the largest in recent history.

"for the ring recipients it is to really take a moment to appreciate what you have accomplished this far and then keep going because you've still got a little ways to go."

These ways to go."

Got a little ways to go."

These ceremonies were split up to allow for social distancing.

School leaders are applauding students for their resilence