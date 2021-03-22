Indiana State University students got to work Saturday, volunteering their time and working on cleaning up the campus garden.
Sycamore Service Saturday leads to spring cleaning
And wrapping up tonight's education alert... roughly 20-indiana state university students volunteered their time to work in the garden on this first day of spring.
Each month... i-s-u organizes a "sycamore service saturday."
Students are encouraged to volunteer and they learn new skills in the process.
We spoke with "patti weaver" at the i-s-u community garden.
She says some of these students were able to use a drill and screw driver for the first time in their lives as they built things needed for the garden.
