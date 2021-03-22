Miami Beach Extends Emergency Curfew Due to Spring Break Crowds

Miami Beach Extends Emergency Curfew Due to Spring Break Crowds .

Officials have closed the popular Ocean Drive to pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8 p.m.

To 6 a.m.

For four nights a week through April 12.

.

The original curfew was put in place for 72 hours on Saturday, but was unanimously extended on Sunday.

The extension comes as the Miami Beach City Commission attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus due to large spring break crowds.

As of Sunday night, Miami Beach Police said they had made over 50 arrests since Friday