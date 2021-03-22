Band of Builders transform house of paralysed peer

Construction workers' charity Band of Builders has transformed the home of a quantity surveyor who was left paralysed after a fall at home.

Father-of-four Rob Lamb, from Solihull, suffered a severe spinal cord injury in October and has been in hospital ever since.

He expected to be sent to a care home because his house was uninhabitable without major specialist adaptations, until Band of Builders heard about his plight and transformed his home in just over a week.

Interviews with Rob's son Gavin, project lead Craig Cashmore and Rob himself, on the day of his emotional homecoming.