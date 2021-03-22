What you need to know: March 22

Good morning, North State.
Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, March 22.
Anderson police are investigating a body... found near the car of a missing person... the anderson police say they found the car of steven bedwell is a remote area of shingletown..
And a search of the nearby area turned up a body..
Bedwell went missing on over a month ago..
The shasta county coroner has not confirmed*i* the body is bedwell... anderson police are asking anyone with information to call.
### new overnight..
Investigators are trying to find out what happened..
After a man died in upper bidwell park..
Chico police got a call of a medical emergency on the upper rim trail of bidwell park.
Enloe flight care and several ems's responded and found an unresponsive 75- year-old man.
They tried to save the man's life there at the park -- but pronounced the man dead at the scene.### new this morning- redding police say ruben ybarra led police on a chase sunday from redding to red bluff, where he ran into the holiday inn..
Police, chp and sheriff's deputies surrounded the h otel and a k-9 officer help-ed located ybarra in a closet..
He then tried to escape down a laundry shoot... but an officer was waiting to arrest him.
## chico police say 21-year-old tony alvarado-tafoya ran from officers responding to a party noise complaint in the la vista verde apartments.
One officer broke his foot during the chase.
Police say alvarado-tafoya then broke hi* foot while jumping from a second-story window.
Officers say alvarado-tafoya had a ghost gun on him that he now faces charges for, students in california classrooms can sit 3 feet apart instead of 6 under new guidelines adopted by the .
The recommendation s ...announced over the weekend... after federal health officials relaxed social distancing guidelines for schools nationwide.
Across the country over 121 million doses have been administered.
C-d-c data shows..
About 77 percent of delivered vaccines are now in arms. the latest 7 day avergae shows about two-point- four million daily administerations.
About 43-million people are*full* vaccinated.
### this week the biden administration is fighting a growing problem at the border.
As of today, nearly five thousand unaccompanied children are in custody at the southern border some 10-thousand more around the country... health and human services is opening temporary facilities to house, educate and care for the children until the government can find a sponsor for