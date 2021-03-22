What you need to know: March 22

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, March 22.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Anderson police are investigating a body... found near the car of a missing person... the anderson police say they found the car of steven bedwell is a remote area of shingletown..

And a search of the nearby area turned up a body..

Bedwell went missing on over a month ago..

The shasta county coroner has not confirmed*i* the body is bedwell... anderson police are asking anyone with information to call.

### new overnight..

Investigators are trying to find out what happened..

After a man died in upper bidwell park..

Chico police got a call of a medical emergency on the upper rim trail of bidwell park.

Enloe flight care and several ems's responded and found an unresponsive 75- year-old man.

They tried to save the man's life there at the park -- but pronounced the man dead at the scene.### new this morning- redding police say ruben ybarra led police on a chase sunday from redding to red bluff, where he ran into the holiday inn..

Police, chp and sheriff's deputies surrounded the h otel and a k-9 officer help-ed located ybarra in a closet..

He then tried to escape down a laundry shoot... but an officer was waiting to arrest him.

## chico police say 21-year-old tony alvarado-tafoya ran from officers responding to a party noise complaint in the la vista verde apartments.

One officer broke his foot during the chase.

Police say alvarado-tafoya then broke hi* foot while jumping from a second-story window.

Officers say alvarado-tafoya had a ghost gun on him that he now faces charges for, students in california classrooms can sit 3 feet apart instead of 6 under new guidelines adopted by the .

The recommendation s ...announced over the weekend... after federal health officials relaxed social distancing guidelines for schools nationwide.

Across the country over 121 million doses have been administered.

C-d-c data shows..

About 77 percent of delivered vaccines are now in arms. the latest 7 day avergae shows about two-point- four million daily administerations.

About 43-million people are*full* vaccinated.

### this week the biden administration is fighting a growing problem at the border.

As of today, nearly five thousand unaccompanied children are in custody at the southern border some 10-thousand more around the country... health and human services is opening temporary facilities to house, educate and care for the children until the government can find a sponsor for