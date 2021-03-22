Aces Baseball Win Overshadowed by Senior Kenton Crews Hitting for the Cycle

Weeks.... purple aces baseball - getting the best of the butler sunday.... the aces 10 to 1 victory - securing the 3 game series win.... but that was not the storyline most are talking about.... instead - redshirt senior kenton crews - becoming the first aces player in the programs division one era - to hit for the cycle.... crews started his day with a triple in the first inning - adding a single later in the same frame.... the homer by crews came in the 7th - and sealed the deal on the cycle - with a double in the 8th.... the aces winning all three of its home series - so far this