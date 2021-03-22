Redshirt Senior Kenton Crews becoming the first Aces player in the program's Division One era to hit for the cycle.
Aces Baseball Win Overshadowed by Senior Kenton Crews Hitting for the Cycle
Weeks.... purple aces baseball - getting the best of the butler sunday.... the aces 10 to 1 victory - securing the 3 game series win.... but that was not the storyline most are talking about.... instead - redshirt senior kenton crews - becoming the first aces player in the programs division one era - to hit for the cycle.... crews started his day with a triple in the first inning - adding a single later in the same frame.... the homer by crews came in the 7th - and sealed the deal on the cycle - with a double in the 8th.... the aces winning all three of its home series - so far this